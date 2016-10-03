ISIS secret meeting turns into bloody massacre

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces, Jabbar Maamouri revealed on Monday, that a secret meeting of the Islamic State’s leaders in Mutaibija area turned into a bloody massacre, due to disputes between local, Arab and foreign leaders.

Mamouri said in a press statement, “Accurate intelligence information indicated that the leaders of the Islamic State group (ISIS) held a secret meeting in Mutaibija area, which is located between the provinces of Diyala and Salahuddin.”

“The meeting turned into a bloody massacre after exacerbated disputes between the ISIS leaders that led them to use weapons against each other,” Mamouri added.

Mamouri also explained that a senior ISIS leader was killed and three others wounded, and emphasized that the growing disputes between the local, Arab and foreign leaders led to the massacre in Mutaibija.

The Islamic State group still has active armed cells in Mutaibija area between the provinces of Diyala and Salahuddin.