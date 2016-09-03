ISIS shelling near Ramadi kills three women

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Heet District Council announced that three women were killed and tree men injured in an ISIS shelling west of Ramadi.

The Head of Heet Council Mohamed al-Hiti said, “This morning, ISIS shelled Hayy al-Moalemeen area in central Heet with ‘Hell Cannons’ from Khalidiyah Island, killing three women and wounding three men.”

Hiti added, “We called security leaders and the central government to liberate Heet Island but there is no response or movement to eliminate the strongholds of ISIS in order to ensure and guarantee the safety of innocent civilians.”