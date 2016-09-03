ISIS shelling near Ramadi kills three women

ISIS shelling near Ramadi kills three women

By Loaa Adel -
SHARE
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Heet District Council announced that three women were killed and tree men injured in an ISIS shelling west of Ramadi.

The Head of Heet Council Mohamed al-Hiti said, “This morning, ISIS shelled Hayy al-Moalemeen area in central Heet with ‘Hell Cannons’ from Khalidiyah Island, killing three women and wounding three men.”

Hiti added, “We called security leaders and the central government to liberate Heet Island but there is no response or movement to eliminate the strongholds of ISIS in order to ensure and guarantee the safety of innocent civilians.”

Previous articleIraqi ISIS recruiter expelled from Romania
Loaa Adel
Loaa has 6 years of professional experience in public relations, marketing, and translation, and she started her career in 2009 as a translator and PR executive, where she worked with different sectors including banking and finance, Information Technology, and real estate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY