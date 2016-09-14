ISIS spokesman in Mosul killed by unidentified gunmen

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A security source in Nineveh province informed on Wednesday that the official spokesman of the ISIS in Mosul was reported killed in a gunfire that targeted his car in the Nineveh province on Tuesday.

“Abu Isaac, the ISIS spokesman in Mosul, was driving his car in central Mosul when a group of gunmen ambushed him and opened fire on his car. Isaac and two of his escorts were killed in the attack,” the source informed quoting a report of ARA News.

“The attack was carried out by at least three gunmen, who are yet to be identified,” the source further said.

It may be mentioned here that following the attack Isaac was transferred to the al-Adli Hospital in central Mosul, where he was declared dead on arrival.