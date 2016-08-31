ISIS spokesperson Adnani killed in Aleppo

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS spokesperson, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani has been killed in Aleppo, ISIS confirmed in a release published in its media wing Al Amaq.

His death was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Tuesday evening. According to the Ministry, Adnani died in a raid that was carried out by Russian fighter jets.

It may be mentioned here that Adnani was considered as one of the most prominent ISIS leaders. He was the militant group’s spokesperson and propaganda chief.

The Times reported that Adnani coordinated terror attacks in conjunction with propaganda of the attacks, including promoting gruesome videos of ISIS atrocities.

Adnani fought against the US in Iraq and is believed to have been captured and held at Camp Bucca, where he met ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.