ISIS thwarts rebellion plot in Mosul, drowns 58 people ahead of expected liberation battle

(IraqiNews) Nineveh – Reuters news agency revealed Friday that the terrorist group of ISIS thwarted a rebellion plot in the Iraqi city of Mosul planned by one of the group’s leaders to help Iraqi forces to retake the city ISIS considers the capital of caliphate.

Citizens and security officials said that the terrorist group executed 58 people suspected of involvement in the conspiracy that was discovered last week, the news agency reported.

Citizens present in the city, in phone calls with Reuter’s reporters, explained that plotters caught by ISIS were buried in a mass grave in the outskirts of Mosul after they were drowned until death.

According to information gathered from several sources, Reuters indicated that a local assistant of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the one led the rebellious movement, but it did not mention his name to maintain the safety of his family.

The news agency also did not reveal the identities of eyewitnesses who spoke to its reporters in phone calls for security reasons.

Hisham al-Hashimi, expert on ISIS affairs, told Reuters that the insurgents were arrested after a message in one of their phones indicates a transfer operation of weapons was seen.

The guy who had the message on his phone, during investigations, admitted that the weapons were hidden in three different places and were intended to be used to support the Iraqi army in conjunction with the imminent battle to liberate the city.

According to Hashimi, ISIS militants bombarded the three houses were the weapons were hidden.

“These are ISIS members who revolted against the group. This indicates that the terrorist group started to lose the support given by its members,” spokesperson of the Iraqi Counter-terrorism Service Sabah al-Numani told Reuters.

Numani elaborated that his agency, during the past two months, managed to open communication channels with agents who began to provide the agency with intelligence information that helped to wage raids on sites belong to the terrorist group in Mosul.

The news agency mentioned that the ISIS delivered a list with the names of the 58 people killed to a hospital to inform their families but did not deliver the dead bodies.

“ISIS withdrew the IDs of its local leaders to prevent them and their families from fleeing the city,” Ahmed al-Taie, military intelligence officer in Nineveh province, told Reuters.

According to Reuters, Iraqi officials say a massive ground assault could begin this month, backed by U.S. air power, Kurdish security forces and Shiite and Sunni irregular units.