ISIS trades in human organs in Nineveh after losing funding sources

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed Iraqi News that the ISIS stole around 23 human organs of its members and the injured in the hospitals of the province for the purpose of trafficking, after losing many of its funding sources, especially oil fields.

Sharing details the source said, “Special medical unit of the organization proceeded to steal human organs for about 23 ISIS militants of those who slept in the hospitals of Nineveh,” noting that “what has been stolen from those members included the kidneys, intestines and more; they were transferred under tight control to affiliated hospital on the outskirts of the city. ”

The source, who asked anonymity, added: “This came after the loss of the majority of sources of financial funding, particularly with regard to crude oil, which it provides about 80% of the imports of the terrorist organization. “