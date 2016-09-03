ISIS will be wiped out this year, says Abadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the gradual end of ISIS in Iraq this year itself, indicating that the Iraqi forces are fighting on the outskirts of Mosul today.

Abadi, in a speech at a conference in Baghdad, said, “This year will be the final year for ISIS and we will enter Mosul and liberate it fully.”

“We are fighting for our people. Humanity is against such militant gangs who entered our country from places outside Iraq. We achieved these victories through the efforts of our young fighters.”