Joint forces dismantle ISIS cell in Diyala

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – The Joint Operations Command announced dismantling a cell belonging to ISIS and seizing an armed vehicle in Diyala, as well as foiling an attempt to target the visitors of Imam Mohamed al-Jawad shrine with a booby-trapped vehicle in southern Baghdad.

The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command Colonel Yahia Rasool said, “Military intelligence forces managed to seize a booby-trapped vehicle that was prepared to target the visitors of Imam Mohamed al-Jawad shrine in Dawra area in southern Baghdad.”

“Another force was able to seize a vehicle carrying large quantities of weapons and explosives in Diyala axis, while it was moving toward Baghdad,” Rasool added.

“The military intelligence forces also managed to arrest three persons who represented a cell belonging to ISIS in the Diyala province,” he said.