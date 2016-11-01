Joint forces liberate 1440 km of Nineveh and kill 1300 ISIS members in southern axis

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday, that the joint security forces liberated 1440 kilometers of Nineveh, and killed more than 1300 members of the Islamic State during the ongoing military operations and air strikes in the western axis of Mosul.

The ministry also emphasized destructing 166 booby-trapped vehicles and dismantling 1100 improvised explosive devices in the same axis.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Saad Moen, said in a press statement, “Joint security forces in the southern axis of Mosul managed to kill 778 members of the ISIS, while Iraqi Army Aviation killed 375 members of the ISIS,” noting that, “The international coalition air force managed to kill 149 ISIS members so far.”

“Joint security forces in the southern axis also managed to arrest 94 ISIS members, as well as destroying 166 booby-trapped vehicles, seizing 26 vehicles, dismantling 1126 improvised explosive devices and destructing 37 hideouts and 16 explosives plants,” Moen added.

Moen also emphasized that the joint security forces liberated 1440 kilometers of Nineveh Province from all axes.

