Joint forces liberate eastern Zawiya, raise Iraqi flag over its buildings

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday liberating the eastern Zawiya area, west of Ramadi, from the ISIS grip, and raising the Iraqi flag over its buildings.

The officials said in a press statement, “This morning, forces from the 10th brigade of Anbar Operations Command managed to liberate the eastern Zawiya area in Albu Nimer Island, west of Ramadi, and raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings.”

“The security forces inflicted heavy human and material losses on ISIS,” the statement added.

The security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities in Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet from the ISIS control.