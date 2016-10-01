Joint forces prepare to liberate Heet, call for evacuation

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Heet District Council declared on Saturday that the joint security forces called the people of Heet, west of Ramadi, to evacuate the district in preparation to liberate it from the grip of the Islamic State group.

The Head of Heet District Council, Mohamed Mohanad al-Hiti, said in a press statement, “The joint security forces called the people of Hayy al-Bakr area and the Euphrates vicinity in Heet district, via speakers and leaflets, to evacuate their houses and areas immediately in preparation to liberate the district from the ISIS control.”

“The joint security forces are now preparing to storm into the areas of Heet Island from several axes, and securing safe havens for the civilians,” Hiti added.

It is worth to mention that the security forces were able to liberate the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah and Rutba.