Joint Operations denies Turkey’s participation in battles to liberate Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Joint Operations Command denied any Turkish participation in the operations launched to liberate Nineveh.

Spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, said in a press statement, “The news that talked about Turkey’s participation in the liberation battles of Nineveh are baseless,” adding that, “The Turkish forces will not be involved by any means in liberation battles.”

Yesterday, Turkish Prime Minister, Benali Yildirim, announced that the Turkish artillery is backing Peshmerga forces in the battle against the ISIS near Bashiqa Camp in the province of Nineveh, and added that Peshmerga requested the participation of Turkish forces.