Joint Operations: Iraqi troops advance toward areas near west coast of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Joint Operations Command announced on Tuesday, that the troops of the army’s 9th brigade are advancing toward the areas near the west coast of Mosul, while praised the victories achieved by the Federal Police forces and Nineveh Operations Command in the southern axis.

Spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, said during a press conference at the Joint Operations Command’s headquarters in Makhmur district, “Our heroes are achieving notable victories, and the army’s 9th brigade started to advance toward the areas of the west coast of Mosul.”

“The heroes of the army’s 16th brigade are advancing toward their targets in the west coast,” Rasoul explained.

Rasoul also praised the victories achieved by Nineveh Operations Command in the southern axis, in coordination with the Federal Police forces that liberated al-Shura area, one of ISIS important strongholds.

