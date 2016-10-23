Joint security forces dismantle 27 booby-trapped houses near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera and Badiya Operations announced on Sunday dismantling and cleansing 27 booby-trapped houses, west of Ramadi, in preparation for the return of displaced people.

Commander of Jazeera and Badiya Operations, Major General Qassim Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “Security forces managed to dismantle 27 booby-trapped houses and detonate 20 improvised explosive devices, in addition to seizing 27 C4 material containers.”

“Security forces also destroyed a number of tunnels and trenches that were used by the ISIS in the area,” Mohamadi added. “The security forces are removing the remnants left by the ISIS in the areas west of Ramadi,” Mohamadi explained.

Mohamadi also said that during the coming few hours the security forces will secure all the liberated areas in Heet and al-Dolab, in preparation for the return of displaced people.

Iraqi forces managed to liberate the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet, while only three districts are still under the control of the ISIS militants.