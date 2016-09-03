Joint security forces move to liberate Hawija

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A military source informed that joint security forces have began moving in order to liberate Hawija district. They are backed by the international coalition aviation.

Sharing details the source revealed, “Forces from Army’s 5th Brigade, East of Tigris Operations, al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Badr Organization. Moreover, al-Hashd al-Ashaeri forces today have moved towards Hawija district in Kirkuk province in order to liberate it from ISIS control.”

“The liberation battle will be backed by the international coalition’s airstrikes,” the source added.