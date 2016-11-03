Joint security forces storm into Hayy al-Intsar near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Command of “We are coming…Nineveh” operations announced on Thursday storming into Hayy al-Intsar, in eastern Mosul, while emphasized that this area is the first neighborhood in the western coast of the city.

Commander of the operations, Major General Abdel Amir Rasheed, said in a press statement, “Today, troops of the army’s 9th Armored Brigade and 3rd brigade of the Rapid Intervention Forces stormed into Hayy al-Intsar in the western coast of Mosul.”

Rasheed added, “This neighborhood is the first in the western coast of Mosul,” pointing out that, “Security forces are advancing toward the center of the city.”

Earlier this week, Command of “We are coming…Nineveh” operations announced liberating a village near the western coast of Mosul and other areas in the city.

