Joint security forces storm into Albu Eitha

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A source in Salahuddin Operations Command revealed on Tuesday that the joint security forces have stormed into Albu Eitha area in northern Sharqat, north of Tikrit, and further added that the security forces started to advance from the southern axis of the district.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “This morning, the joint security forces stormed into Albu Eitha area,” adding, “The battles are going on in the northern direction and the forces are advancing based on the plan.”

“The joint security forces started to advance from the southern axis of Sharqat district,” the source said.

Earlier today, the joint security forces started the liberation operation of Sharqat district from ISIS control, after two years of the group’s control over the district, while Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the liberation operations of Sharqat, Heet Island and Ramadi Island.