Karbala police finds military remnants, captures 20 wanted persons

(IraqiNews.com) Karbala – Karbala Police Directorate announced on Thursday finding military remnants during an operation west of the province, and arresting 20 persons wanted on criminal and terrorism charges.

Karbala Police Chief, Major Ahmed al-Zweni, said in a press statement, “The security forces carried out several security operations in different areas of the province, and found military remnants, including 82 mortar shells, 8 hand grenades and 97 detonators.”

“Our detachments also arrested 18 persons wanted on different criminal and terrorism charges,” Zweni explained. “The detachments of the Anti-Drug directorate arrested two drug dealers from al-Basra province,” Zweni added.

Zweni also said that the operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence information.