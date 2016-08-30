Kirkuk migration directorate receives 1200 IDPs from ISIS areas

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – The Migration and Displacement Directorate in Kirkuk province announced receiving 1200 displaced persons who fled from ISIS-controlled areas in southern and western Kirkuk.

Director of the Migration and Displacement Directorate Ammar Sabah said, “The Migration and Displacement Directorate teams, stationed with the Peshmerga forces in al-Khaled office port in western Kirkuk, have received 1200 displaced persons fleeing from the ISIS-controlled areas, situated in the southern and western side of the province.”

Sabah added, “The Directorate is still receiving displaced families and persons despite the lack of financial support. However, the Directorate is providing the necessary aid.”