Large number of ISIS leaders flee Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A local source in Salahuddin province has confirmed the escape of majority of ISIS leaders and their families to Hawija after military operation to liberate Sharqat was launched.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS leaders have fled Sharqat after shifting their families to Hawija as the military operations to liberate Sharqat began. They escaped using Tigris River”.

“The remaining ISIS members are local residents and members of the ‘Caliphate Cubs’, who were thrown to the battlefields by the outfit and many of them are fleeing from their positions,” further added the source seeking anonymity.