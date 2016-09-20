Liberation operations of Sharqat, Heet and Ramadi has begun, announces Abadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday announced about the beginning of the liberalization operations of Sharqat and the islands of Ramadi and Heet.

Abadi, in a speech addressed to the Iraqi people from New York City, said “The liberalization process of Shirqat district in Salahuddin province from the ISIS has begun.”

Abadi added that “The security forces also began the liberalization process of the islands of Ramadi and Heet from the outfit’s control.”

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi earlier on Monday arrived in New York City to attend UN General Assembly meeting.