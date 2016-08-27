‘Liberation operations in Sharqat hindered by international parties’

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The administration of Sharqat district in Salahuddin province criticized the delay of the liberation battles despite the difficult humanitarian situations witnessed by the district and firing salvo at some international parties said that these parties are hindering the battles.

Head of the local council of Sharqat Taha Abad Hussein, in a statement issued to the media, said, “There is no entity responsible or capable to launch the liberation battles of Sharqat district from the ISIS control despite the difficult humanitarian situation in the district.”

“Negotiations with the political and military leaders of Salahuddin province are useless, and we are now convinced that there are international parties that hinder the beginning of the liberation battle of Sharqat,” he added.

Hussein also said, “There are over 100 thousand civilians who are facing difficult humanitarian situations in Sharqat.”