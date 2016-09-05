Mahalawi: 100 booby-trapped houses dismantled near Fallujah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced that 100 booby-trapped houses were dismantled and dozens of explosives defused in western Fallujah.

Commander of Anbar Operations Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi said, “Security forces dismantled 100 booby-trapped houses and defused dozens of explosives and mines left over by ISIS. The dismantling and the defusing operation was carried out during a raid and search operation of the liberated areas in al-Nasaf and al-Halabesa in western Fallujah.”

“Security forces are working to secure all the areas in the western sides of Fallujah in preparation for the return of the displaced people. Police, army, emergency regiments, tribal fighters and bomb squads are working to locate booby-trapped houses and dismantle them in order to guarantee the safety of civilians,” Mahalawi added.