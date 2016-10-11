Mahalawi announces Heet Island fully liberated from ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi, announced, that the security forces fully liberated Heet Island from the ISIS control, while pointed out to the participation of the international coalition air force, Iraqi Air Force and Army Aviation.

Mahalawi said in a press statement, “Amry troops managed to liberate Heet Island, north of Heet city, from the ISIS control.”

“The liberation battle was carried out without any resistance from the ISIS side,” Mahalawi explained. “The international coalition air force, Iraqi Air Force, Army Aviation and Artillery participated in the liberation battle of Heet Island,” Mahalawi added.

Three weeks ago, security forces and tribal fighter started an extensive offensive to liberate Heet Island from the ISIS control.