Mass grave contains remains of 80 ISIS militants discovered in Heet

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command in Anbar Province announced on Tuesday discovering a mass grave containing the remains of 80 members of the Islamic State in Heet area, west of Ramadi, and pointed out that the group is trying to hide the size of losses inflicted on it during the liberation battles.

Shia leader Sheikh Qatari al-Samarmad said in a press statement, “The joint security forces discovered, at noon today, a mass grave containing remains of 80 ISIS members in al-Kasirat area while searching and securing the liberated areas in Heet.”

“The preliminary investigations revealed that the ISIS group buried its dead members in the mass grave to hide the number of its casualties during the liberation battles of the western areas of Anbar,” Samarmad added.

“Security troops are searching the liberated areas in Heet and the areas of Euphrates, west of Anbar. ISIS has another mass graves; the security forces are working to locate these graves in the coming few days,” Samarmad continued.