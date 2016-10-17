Masum: Mosul’s liberation and ISIS’ collapse are imminent

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – President of the Republic Fuad Masum announced on Monday, that the liberation of Mosul and the collapse of the Islamic State are imminent, while also praised the solidarity of the international community with Iraqi people.

Masum said in a press statement, “The liberation of the city of Mosul from the ISIS control is imminent and its defeat is inevitable,” noting that, “The safety of the civilians of the city is the main task of the security forces.”

Masum added, “The fateful historical cohesion between the security forces including Iraqi armed forces, Federal Police, Peshmerga, al-Hashed al-Shaabi and volunteers from the people of Mosul who are fighting valiantly as one man to liberate every inch of their territory from ISIS terrorist gangs has dazzled the world.”

President Masum indicated that the collapse of the ISIS gangs became inevitable, and he also praised the international community’s solidarity with Iraqi people in their heroic steadfastness against the terrorist gangs.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in the tenth of June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq, while liberation battle was launched today to free the city from the ISIS control.