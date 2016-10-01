Military reinforcements arrive at al-Asad base in preparation for Mosul battle

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command revealed on Saturday that extra US soldiers, in addition to Apache and Chinook aircraft arrived at Ayn al-Asad base, west of Anbar, in preparation for the liberation battle of Mosul.

The Intelligence Director of al-Somoud brigade, Captain Nazim al-Jaghifi, said in a press statement, “This morning, extra US military troops arrived at Ayn al-Asad base in Baghdadi vicinity, along with a drone that will be used for reconnaissance and bombing.”

“The air base also witnessed the opening of a runway for the drone, as well as receiving additional Apache and Chinook aircraft, in preparation for Mosul offensive in the coming few days.” Jaghifi explained.

A US newspaper revealed that Washington is seeking to reinforce its troops at Ayn al-Asad base, west of Ramadi, and pointed out that the highest number of air strikes were conducted on Anbar during the last three months. However, the focus will shift from Anbar to Mosul in the coming period, in order to prepare for the liberation battle of the city.