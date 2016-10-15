Military reinforcements arrive in Qayyarah in preparation for Mosul offensive

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Jabbar al-Mamouri, announced that large military reinforcements arrived in Qayyarah in preparation for the liberation battle of Mosul.

Mamouri said in a press statement, “Military reinforcements including Federal Police, armored brigades and comprehensive combat brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi arrived in the outskirts of Qayyarah vicinity.”

“The troops were deployed in Qayyarah in preparation for the launch of the liberation operation of the city of Mosul. The offensive was prepared weeks ago, and it will be launched soon,” Mamouri added.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi emphasized in 29 September 2016 reaching the final phase of Mosul offensive.