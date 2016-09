Military reinforcements to arrive in Rutba district

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – On Wednesday, Mayor of Rutba district in Anbar province, Imad al-Dulaimi announced the arrival of reinforcements from the Iraqi army and police to the district.

Dulaimi said in a press statement, “Military reinforcements from the army and federal police arrived, today, to Rutba city (310 km west of Ramadi).”

Dulaimi added, “These troops are intended to protect Rutba city from the ISIS threat.”