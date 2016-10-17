Mosul offensive: 4000 Peshmerga fighters start the attack from Khazer axis

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The General Command of Armed Forces in Kurdistan Region announced on Monday, that the Peshmerga forces started Mosul offensive from Khazer axis, and emphasized that more than 4000 members of Peshmerga are participating in the offensive.

The Command said in a statement, “The Peshmerga started its attacks at 6 am on Monday from Khazer axis, east of Mosul, to liberate the villages of the areas within the battle to liberate Mosul.”

“More than 4000 Peshmerga fighters are participating in the offensive from three axes. The attack is taking place in coordination with the Kurdistan Region government and the Iraqi federal government,” the statement added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip, and pointed out that the security forces that will participate in the battle are Iraqi army, police and national police.