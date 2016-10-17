Mosul offensive: Iraqi army advances from eastern axis of Nineveh, 4 villages liberated

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that the Peshmerga forces managed to free another four villages in the axis of Khazar, north of Mosul, while emphasized that the Iraqi army started to advance from the eastern axis of Nineveh.

Al Mada Press stated, “Peshmerga forces launched their attack in the center of Khazer from three axes including Erbil-Mosul, Ain al-Safra Mountain and Wardak, where violent clashes took place between the Kurdish forces and ISIS militants.”

“Peshmerga forces were also able to liberate another four villages in Khazar axis including the villages of Badna al-Kobra, Khrabat al-Sultan,” Al Mada explained. “Iraqi army began to move from the eastern side of Nineveh toward its planned targets,” Al Mada added.