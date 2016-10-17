Mosul offensive: Kurdish security forces re-capture 3 villages in Khazer area

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that Kurdish Peshmerga forces managed to re-capture three villages in Khazer area, east of Mosul, from the ISIS control.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The Peshmerga forces in Khazer axis managed to re-capture the villages of Badni al-Shaghera, Karbali and Basakhreya in Khazer area,” adding that, “These villages are uninhabited.”

“The security forces did not enter the villages yet in anticipation of the presence of explosives, and the military engineering brigades are working to dismantle explosive devices and bombs in the areas,” Al Sumaria added.

“The Peshmerga forces are advancing toward other villages in the area to liberate them from the ISIS grip,” Al Sumaria explained.

More than 4000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters started their attack within the battle to liberate Mosul at 6 am today from Khazer axis, east of the city.