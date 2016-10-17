Mosul offensive: Peshmerga forces approach Bartella and Hamdaniyah

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Kurdish Peshmerga forces approached the areas of Bartella and al-Hamdaniyah in eastern the city of Mosul, Al Sumaria reported on Monday.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “The Peshmerga forces are now approaching the areas of Bartella and al-Hamdaniyah in eastern the city of Mosul to liberate them from the ISIS terrorist gangs.”

“The Peshmerga forces are continuing their advance amid heavy bombing and shelling on the strongholds of the ISIS in the previously mentioned areas,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, General Command of Armed Forces in Kurdistan Region revealed, that more than 4000 Peshmerga fighters are participating in the battle to liberate Mosul, and announced that the Kurdish forces started their attack from Khazer axis, east of the city.