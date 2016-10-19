Mosul residents discover ISIS ‘Land of Caliphate’ map

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The residents of Mosul discovered the ‘Land of Caliphate’ map inside one of the main headquarters of ISIS in Mosul, Al Sumaria News reported on Wednesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Yesterday, some residents of Mosul sneaked into one of ISIS security headquarters that was evacuated by the group earlier due to the intense air strikes,” adding that, “The residents discovered a large map on a wall inside the archive room that titled the Land of Caliphate Map.”

“The map has black marks indicate to the ISIS Wilayat (states) in Iraq and Syria, and other blue marks indicate to the states that will be soon announced, including 16 states in Arab and Islamic countries,” Al Sumaria added.

“The majority of the ISIS Wilayat in the map are in the Gulf countries, in addition to Egypt and the Maghreb area,” Al Sumaria explained.

Al Sumaria expected that ISIS will announce its new states before the full liberation of Mosul, in order to raise the morale of its supporters around the world.