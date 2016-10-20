Mosul’s rebellious youths threatens ISIS members via leaflets

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Rebellious youths detachments pasted threatening leaflets on the houses of the ISIS militants in the city of Mosul, Al Sumaria reported on Thursday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Detachments of rebellious youths pasted leaflets on the houses of the ISIS militants, at late hour yesterday, in a number of neighborhoods in Mosul,” pointing out that, “These rebels vowed through the leaflets to avenge the martyrs.”

“These leaflets consider as another evidence on the rising popular resistance against ISIS in Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.

Two days ago, Mosul started to show signs of a popular armed uprising against the Islamic State, where a group of armed rebellious residents attacked a headquarters of ISIS and destroyed six patrols in less than five hours in the city.