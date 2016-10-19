Mysterious fire devours ISIS headquarters in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that mysterious fire devoured the empty headquarters of the Islamic State in the city of Mosul during the last 24 hours.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The fire started 24 hours ago inside the empty headquarters of the ISIS in the city of Mosul,” pointing out that, “These headquarters were immediately evacuated by the ISIS before the launch of the battle to liberate Mosul.”

“The perpetrators of the fire that increased in the previous hours are still unknown,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, Nineveh Provincial Council announced that the ISIS militants detonated the buildings of the government (City Hall) and the General Directorate of Nationality in central Mosul using explosive barrels.