Nineveh Operations repulses ISIS ‘Invasion of Death’ near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced that 70 ISIS members were killed after the security forces repulsed their attack on the city of Mosul, and added that ISIS named the attack ‘The Invasion of Death’.

The Command said in a statement, “At dawn today, Nineveh Operations Command, backed by the international coalition air force, repulsed an attack by ISIS terrorist gangs on the axes of al-Houd, al-Hadr, al-Shabali, the infantry 15th brigade and Nineveh police’s 37th brigade.”

“The clashes lasted for five hours and resulted in the killing of 70 ISIS members, as well as detonating seven booby-trapped vehicles,” the statement added.

The Command also revealed that ISIS named this attack ‘The Invasion of Death’, and pointed out that no losses were inflicted on the security forces.