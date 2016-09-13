Nineveh Operations repulses ISIS ‘Invasion of Death’ near Mosul

Nineveh Operations repulses ISIS ‘Invasion of Death’ near Mosul

By Loaa Adel -
SHARE

636093459056870771-14237583_662405590584217_8913997527979730269_n(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced that 70 ISIS members were killed after the security forces repulsed their attack on the city of Mosul, and added that ISIS named the attack ‘The Invasion of Death’.

636093458921462771-14232393_662405803917529_2153025453517247648_n

 

The Command said in a statement, “At dawn today, Nineveh Operations Command, backed by the international coalition air force, repulsed an attack by ISIS terrorist gangs on the axes of al-Houd, al-Hadr, al-Shabali, the infantry 15th brigade and Nineveh police’s 37th brigade.”

636093459191030771-14237638_662405657250877_7241972114620328938_n

“The clashes lasted for five hours and resulted in the killing of 70 ISIS members, as well as detonating seven booby-trapped vehicles,” the statement added.

636093459338762771-14264976_662405740584202_5698681100433577214_n

The Command also revealed that ISIS named this attack ‘The Invasion of Death’, and pointed out that no losses were inflicted on the security forces.

636093459672134771-14316935_662405543917555_4858238430582531970_n

636093459841238771-14317554_662405687250874_8806484047383104378_n

636093460018766771-14322189_662405610584215_4607050640173531140_n

636093460151522771-14329937_662405713917538_5843971006933300819_n

636093460292546771-14330119_662405520584224_850052702568647340_n

636093460425302771-14330142_662405773917532_6423299774513920236_n

636093460575062771-14344276_662405633917546_6065784299967307790_n

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY