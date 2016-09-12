Nineveh Operations thwart ISIS attack on Qayyarah, 16 militants killed

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced repelling an ISIS attack at Qayyarah area.

The commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Najim al-Jabouri, said, “Forces from Iraqi army, police and tribal fighters today repelled an ISIS attack, launched from various directions, targeting Qayyarah vicinity.”

“16 ISIS members were killed and 8 others were arrested during the attack, and they were transferred to Nineveh Operations Command for interrogation,” Jabouri added.

“Iraqi forces also managed, with the help of Qayyarah people, to foil three suicide attacks on the area which was launched from al-Houd village. Two two snipers were also killed,” Jabouri added.