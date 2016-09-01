Northern and western sides of Fallujah freed of ISIS remnants

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Provincial Council announced that improvised explosive devices and ISIS remnants were completely removed from the northern and western sides of Fallujah. It also vowed to free the remaining areas of the city in the coming few days.

Member of Anbar Council Mohamed Yassin said, “Security forces and bomb squads backed by Civil Defense Directorate managed to remove all the improvised explosive devices, booby-trapped houses and ISIS remnants from the northern and western sides of Fallujah.”

“The displaced families will start to return to the city starting from September 15. All areas in Fallujah were subjected to terrorist attacks that left large number of military remnants and improvised explosive devices,” Yassin added.