Obama to meet Abadi in New York

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The White House has announced that President Barack Obama, on Monday, will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York amid mounting preparations to seize control of Mosul from ISIS.

Obama’s adviser Ben Rhodes said that the two leaders will discuss the fight against ISIS, especially the ongoing preparations for the battle to restore Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city and the last stronghold of the terrorist organization in Iraq.

Rhodes said during a conference call that the meeting between the two leaders will also allow discuss the ways to “support the economic and political stability of Iraq”.

The United States deployed an additional 400 troops to Iraq earlier this month as local forces prepare for an assault on Iraq’s second city.