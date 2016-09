(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A source in the Peshmerga forces stationed in Tuz Khurmatu district revealed that they have thwarted an ISIS attack.

“Some ISIS members yesterday tried to approach the front lines of the Peshmerga forces near Zarka area, west of Tuz Khurmatu. The Peshmerga forces repulsed the attack and forced the ISIS members to flee.”

“The ISIS received a lot of casualties. But no one from our side received any injuries,” the source added.