Peshmerga forces kill 15 ISIS militants and destroy 7 car bombs in Sinjar

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Deputy Commander of Peshmerga forces in Sinjar, Brigadier Sami Mulla Mohammed Bowseli announced on Monday, that the Peshmerga forces repelled an ISIS attack, east of Sinjar, and pointed out to the killing of more than 15 militants and destruction of seven car bombs.

Bowseli said in a press statement, “Today, Peshmerga forces foiled an attack launched by the ISIS east of the city of Sinjar,” noting that, “The ISIS militants used nine booby-trapped vehicles and automatic weapons in the attack.”

“More than 15 ISIS militants were killed, and seven car bombs belong to ISIS were destructed during the clashes,” Bowseli added. “No casualties were inflicted among the ranks of Peshmerga forces,” Bowseli explained.

Commander of the Armed Forced, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in 17 October 2016, launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the ISIS control, while the ISIS is trying to tighten its grip on the city.