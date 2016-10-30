Peshmerga forces recapture 2 villages near Bashiqa

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Kurdish Peshmerga forces managed to recapture two villages near Bashiqa, after besieging them for several days, media outlets reported on Sunday.

Al Sumaria News stated that Kurdish Peshmerga forces managed to storm into the villages of Kanona and Rozbayan in Bashiqa area, and pointed out that the two villages were besieged by the Peshmerga for several days.

“The military engineering brigades are now dismantling improvised explosive devices and other explosives in the two villages,” Al Sumaria added.

Security forces continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip, backed by Iraqi Army Aviation and international coalition air force, after General Commander of the Armed Forces announced launching the battle to liberate Mosul in 17 October 2016.

