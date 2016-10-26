Peshmerga forces recapture Dirk village near Bashiqa

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that the Peshmerga forces recaptured Dirk village near Bashiqa, and seized large quantities of weapons inside the village.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Peshmerga forces recaptured the village of Dirk, west of Bashiqa,” adding that, “The village was besieged by the Peshmerga for several days.”

“Large quantities of weapons were seized inside the village,” Al Sumaria added. “98 persons were freed from the village and transferred to secure places,” Al Sumaria explained.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition forces, continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip.