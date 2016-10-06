Peshmerga forces repulse ISIS attack on village near Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that the Peshmerga forces repulsed an attack launched by ISIS on a village, in southern Kirkuk, and added that the security forces also killed a number of ISIS members.

Al Mada Press stated, “A number of ISIS members attacked, at dawn today, al-Atshana village, in western Daquq district,” pointing out that, “Peshmerga forces managed to repulse the attack, and killed a number of the ISIS members.”

“The attack did not inflict any losses on the ranks of Peshmerga forces,” Al Mada added.

The security situation worsened in Kirkuk after the ISIS members imposed their control on many areas in the Province, including Hawija, Abbasi, Riyad, Zab and al-Basheer, after capturing the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Province.