Peshmerga thwarts ISIS attack near Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Friday that a number of ISIS fighters were killed to the south of Kirkuk after the Peshmerga forces launched a counterattack against an ISIS offensive.

“ISIS first attacked the Peshmerga lines near Tuz Khurmatu, north-east of Salahuddin. But the Kurdish forces soon repelled the offensive and caused serious damages to the outfit,” the source added seeking anonymity.

“A number of ISIS fighters were killed during the confrontations. The corpses of the dead militants were left on the battlefield. No casualties were reported from Peshmerga forces side,” the source further added.