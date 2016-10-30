Photos: Badr Organization frees 23 families used as human shields by ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – On Sunday, Badr Organization announced freeing 23 families from ISIS control in the village of al-Gorn, west of Mosul.

The organization said in a press statement, “Forces from Badr Organization managed, today, to free 23 families in the village of al-Gorn, west of Mosul, from ISIS control.”

“ISIS was using the families as human shields,” the statement explained. “Badr Organization’s forces continue liberating the village from the ISIS control,” the statement added.

Yesterday, spokesman for Asaib Ahl al-Haq Jawad Telbawi announced launching the battle to liberate the western areas of Mosul, and pointed out that all factions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia will participate in the battle.



