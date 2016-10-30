Security

Photos: Badr Organization frees 23 families used as human shields by ISIS

The families that were freed west of Mosul.
The families that were freed west of Mosul.

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – On Sunday, Badr Organization announced freeing 23 families from ISIS control in the village of al-Gorn, west of Mosul.

The organization said in a press statement, “Forces from Badr Organization managed, today, to free 23 families in the village of al-Gorn, west of Mosul, from ISIS control.”

“ISIS was using the families as human shields,” the statement explained. “Badr Organization’s forces continue liberating the village from the ISIS control,” the statement added.

Yesterday, spokesman for Asaib Ahl al-Haq Jawad Telbawi announced launching the battle to liberate the western areas of Mosul, and pointed out that all factions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia will participate in the battle.

636134185596501543-14886313_1432461183448450_361291122_n

636134185377324353-14886302_1432461270115108_1185531787_n

636134184892950563-14875176_1432461196781782_1106606534_n

636134185051288533-14877712_1432461303448438_156705378_n

al-Hashd al-ShaabiISIS NewsMosulNineveh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *