Police forces foil suicide attack near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi security forces managed on Thursday to foil a suicide attack using an explosive belt in eastern Baghdad, and killed the suicide bomber, Al Mada website reported.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt tried, this morning, to blow up himself near a popular market in Hayy Ur area, in eastern Baghdad,” adding that, “Nearby police forces shot the suicide bomber, killing him on the spot.”

“The security forces dismantled the explosive belt and transferred the body to the forensic medicine department to be identified,” Al Mada explained. “The security forces also imposed strict procedures in anticipation of the presence of other suicide bombers,” Al Mada added.

Noteworthy, Iraq is witnessing a surge of violence since 2013. The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced that more than 1700 casualties were recorded only in August, in different areas of Iraq, and revealed that Baghdad was the most affected.