Police regiments prepare to control liberated areas in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday preparing police regiments to control the liberated areas in the city of Mosul, while emphasized reopening police stations and Civil Defense centers in the liberated areas of the city.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Saad Moen, said in a statement, “The Ministry of Interior will handle the responsibility of the liberated areas in Mosul,” adding that, “The police forces reopened the police stations of Qayyarah, Shura and Hamam al-Alil, Hamdaniyah and Bartella.”

“The police regiments were prepared to control the liberated areas in the city of Mosul, especially the west coast of the city,” Moen added. “Civil defense centers also started to operate in the liberated areas,” Moen explained.

Moen also revealed that the Ministry of Interior is providing humanitarian aid to civilians in the liberated areas, while the Federal Police forces achieved notable victories and liberate 65 villages for far.

