Qayyarah police launch second phase of Mosul offensive

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Qayyarah police announced on Tuesday launching the second phase of the battle to liberate Mosul, and revealed that the majority of the ISIS members withdrew from the villages and areas of Mosul toward the center of the city.

Qayyarah Police Chief, Captain Fathy, said in a statement, “The second phase of the battle to liberate Mosul has been started where the city will be intensely besieged,” pointing out that, “The coming few hours will witness cheerful victories after storming into the center of the city.”

“The ISIS members withdrew from the villages and areas of Mosul toward the center of the city,” Fathy added. “There is a remarkable cooperation between Iraqi forces and the people of the province,” Fathy explained.

The battle to liberate Mosul was launched early yesterday after being announced by General Commander of Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, to liberate the city from the ISIS grip.